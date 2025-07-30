Chase Brown Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Bengals RB?

Chase Brown, like the majority of the Cincinnati Bengals offensive playmakers, had a phenomenal season in 2024. Although QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, and WR Tee Higgins were already established as superstar players in the league, RB Chase Brown was relatively unknown heading into the start of last season.

Entering the campaign as the backup behind RB Zack Moss, Brown was being viewed as the RB33 by ESPN. The 2023 fifth round pick only had 179 career rushing yards and 156 career receiving yards heading into last year, but became a star as the campaign progressed.

Brown finished the season with over 1,300 total yards and 11 total touchdowns for the Bengals, finishing as the RB10 in PPR fantasy football. Brown averaged an impressive 15.9 points per game for fantasy managers, solidifying his spot as the Bengals RB1 and a player to target in fantasy football in 2025.

Cincinnati does not have much offensive turnover heading into the new campaign, something that outlines the Bengals confidence in Brown as the starting running back of the unit this year.

Chase Brown fantasy outlook after amazing 2024 season

Cincinnati will always be a pass first team as long as star QB Joe Burrow is on the field, something that does impact Brown's overall upside. Furthermore, with the Bengals having one of the worst defenses in the league last year, Cincinnati was forced into more passing than rushing scenarios for much of the campaign.

While this could be negative for some running backs, Brown has proven that he is a capable pass catcher and someone that Burrow trusts with the ball in his hands. According to Stat Muse, Brown ranked No. 5 in the NFL in receptions by a running back last year with 54, something that likely will not change in 2025. In PPR leagues, this does make Brown a top option in any situation of the game.

Fantasy Pros is projecting Brown as the RB9 and the No. 28 overall player available in fantasy football this year. This rank would likely place Brown near the end of the third round of your draft this summer, a solid price for a running back on one of the most dynamic offenses in all of football.

Brown can be viewed as a low-end RB1 this year, with his passing and receiving upside making him a must-start each and every week of the season.

