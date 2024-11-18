Chase Brown stats tonight: How did Bengals RB fare vs. Chargers in Week 11?

Chase Brown has been one of a handful of running backs competing to fiil the void left by Joe Mixon when he was traded to the Houston Texans. Despite not starting even half of the Cincinnati Bengals' games, he has broken out, surpassing presumptive successor Zack Moss and hitting 500 yards in 2024.

Nevertheless, the one-time Pro Bowler and AFC Champion's shadow still looms large over him. And he knows he has to produce otherwordly humbers to fully establish himself in a squad that currently leans more strongly towards passing the ball to the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a game that was mostly marked by passes, he easily was the best running back out there. So how did Brown fare?

Chase Brown's stats vs. Chargers

This are the numbers that Chase Brown produced on Sunday:

Rushing attempts: 22

Rushing yards: 86

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Receptions: 5

Receiving yards: 57

Receiving touchdowns: 0

In a game that was dominated by wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Ladd McConkey, the running back was easily the best performer on the ground. But ultimately his efforts were for nothing, as he failed to provide the impact play that the Bengals sorely needed.

Contrast that with JK Dobbins, his primary counterpart. He covered only 56 yards on 11 carries, but two of them were touchdowns - including the game-winner, meaning that he was able to provide the impact when it was needed.

A lack of depth also hurt the Bengals in this game. While the Chargers had the benefit of having Gus Edwards complement and relieve Dobbins, Brown had no respite. With Zack Moss injured and Khalil Herbert still struggling to acclimatize himself to the new team environment and culture, he had to carry the entire workload.

A “committee” would have kept him fresh throughout the game and allowed him to maximize whatever touches he was given. Zac Taylor will now hope that the rest of his RB corps will be physically, mentally, and psychologically healthy enough for that approach to be available against the PIttsburgh Steelers, who have a very strong defense led by Pro Bowlers like Cam Heyward and TJ Watt.

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.