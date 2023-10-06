Chase Claypool trade: How does Dolphins move affect his 2023 fantasy football value

Chase Claypool recently made headlines when he was traded to the Miami Dolphins during Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. He began the year as a member of the Chicago Bears but was dealt after failing to make an impact among their wide receivers.

In exchange for Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, the Dolphins sent a sixth-rounder to the Bears. The move was executed the day after Claypool was made a healthy inactive in Week 4 for his second consecutive game. He apparently fell out of favor with the Bears, but will look to get back on track in a much more favorable situation.

The Dolphins are among the best passing offenses in the entire NFL, while the Bears rank towards the bottom. This should potentially give him more opportunities to make a statistical impact, and in turn, makes him an interesting speculative pickup in fantasy football leagues right now.

Chase Claypool's fantasy outlook after being traded to Dolphins

Chase Claypool

Prior to his failed run with the Chicago Bears, Chase Claypool was one of the most promising wide receiver prospects with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In two and a half years with the team, including his rookie season, he recorded a solid 153 receptions on 264 targets for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was then surprisingly traded to the Bears midway through his third season.

Claypool's production took a serious hit with his new team, recording just 18 receptions on 43 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown. He also lost some of his signature big-play abilities, dropping from 13.4 to 10.6 yards per reception. This is likely a big reason why he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, as well as his rumored friction with the franchise.

Regardless of the specific reasons, Chase Claypool is now a part of one of the most prolific passing offenses, led by early NFL MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa. This is a significant upgrade to his potential fantasy football value, leaving Justin Fields' run-first offense. The only issue for Claypool in his quest to become a relevant fantasy wide receiver again will be whether or not he earns a respectful target share.

His arrival is unlikely to impact the roles of Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle at all. He will instead presumably compete with Braxton Berrios for the WR3 role. Berrios has done a solid job in this role so far this year, including recording six receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills for a WR12 finish in fantasy football PPR leagues.

If Chase Claypool can eclipse Berrios on the depth chart, he could potentially hold a sneaky upside in fantasy football. The deep-threat abilities that he demonstrated with the Steelers could be valuable in the Dolphins' explosive offense. For managers with an available roster spot on their bench, he makes for a reasonable speculative addition off the waiver wire in leagues where he is still available.

