Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears will travel to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Both the Bears and Panthers are coming off wins in Week 5, with the Bears winning in a close game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But they have a true test ahead of them, as the Panthers on a 3-game win streak.

Foles, the former Super Bowl winner who began the season as a backup, is starting under center despite mediocre performances in the past two games. The Bears hoped he would make the difference for the offense after benching former No. 2 draft pick Mitch Trubisky against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Head to Head

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers have met just 10 times in the past. Chicago currently has a lead in the series, with a 6-4 record.

The teams last faced each other in 2017, when the Bears won at home, 17-3.

Chicago Bears form guide in the league: W W W L W

Carolina Panthers form guide in the league: L L W W W

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Official injury reports had not been released at press time. But for the Bears, the two names to watch from last week are safeties Deon Bush and Sherrick McManis, both of whom did not play against the Buccaneers last week with hamstring injuries. Aside from those two, there should be no significant injuries to look out for ahead of Sunday's game.

As for the Panthers, who had a long list of players on their injury report prior to Sunday, all but one player from the report was ruled out for the game. Cornerback Eli Apple, who has been designated to return from a hamstring injury, should be good to go this coming Sunday barring any setbacks.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Projected Starters

Chicago Bears:

QB: Nick Foles

RB: David Montgomery

WR: Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller

TE: Jimmy Graham

Carolina Panthers:

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Mike Davis

WR: DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel

TE: Ian Thomas

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Prediction

The Panthers are certainly hot right now, after losing to both the Raiders and Buccaneers who are doing well so far. They beat the Chargers, who have a decent defense, and gave the Cardinals their second loss of the season -- making people wonder if the Cardinals are a legit team or if won't make it to the playoffs.

With that being said, Foles and company aren't performing by the numbers as much. They may have beaten Tom Brady last Thursday night, but it was more of a defensive effort and a lack of the Bucs' offensive ability to get a last-minute score. Could this be the game whether Foles is pulled and Trubisky is put in again?

Prediction: Panthers win with a late touchdown by Bridgewater.