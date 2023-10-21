Chiefs analyst pushes for Mike Evans to chase Super Bowl ring with Patrick Mahomes after glory with Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are sitting atop the AFC West with a 5-1 record and on the path to another Super Bowl appearance. The two-time NFL MVP has looked in form, as the wide-receiving core doesn't have a standout star. The team could look to upgrade the position ahead of the trade deadline.

Chiefs analyst for USA Today, Logan Lazarczyk, named Buccaneers star Mike Evans as a candidate Kansas City could target in a trade:

"Evans is a tested veteran who would be an asset for any team in need of a true top option at wide receiver. His lanky frame and sure hands have served him well with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and could become the stuff of legend with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Evans gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a deadline to sign a contract extension but neither side could reach a deal. This season could be the Tampa Bay star's final one with the team. There haven't been any talks by the Buccaneers about trading him but they haven't ruled it out.

The four-time Pro Bowler enjoyed success with another multiple-time MVP, Tom Brady, for three seasons. Evans possibly joining the Chiefs means that Patrick Mahomes gets a player who has nine 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.

Mahomes would also get a player who has proven to be the No. 1 receiver throughout his NFL career. Evans is earning $14.5 million in the final year of his contract.

Which Patrick Mahomes receiver is leading the Chiefs in yards this season?

Mahomes best target is tight end Travis Kelce, who leads the team with 346 yards. Yet, when it comes to the receiver position, rookie Rashee Rice has 245 yards, while Justin Watson is second with 219 yards. Outside of Kelce, Mahomes has no real help on the outside.

To put it in perspective, Evans would have more yards than Kelce, with 386. The question becomes what the asking price could be for Evans and if the Chiefs would match it. We'll see if Kansas City gets Mahomes help to make the offense more dangerous.

Poll : Should the Chiefs trade for Mike Evans? Yes No 0 votes