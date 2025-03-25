Chiefs Draft Rumors: Patrick Mahomes gets blindside protection from 6'5", 317-pound Ohio State star

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with the goal of strengthening their roster after falling just short of achieving a historic Super Bowl three-peat. As per the latest mock draft by The Athletic's Ben Standig, the Chiefs are projected to take Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round with their No. 31 pick.

Mahomes had a poor game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59, where he was sacked six times. The Chiefs could now look to the draft to add more protection for their star QB, with the addition of 6'5" and 317-pound Simmons.

Simmons was part of the Buckeyes' offensive line that guarded quarterback Will Howard en route to winning the national championship this year. The offensive lineman was also named to the Third-Team All-Big Ten in his final collegiate season.

Simmons began his collegiate career at San Diego State. He redshirted his freshman year with the Aztecs before playing 13 games for them in the 2022 season.

In 2023, Simmons transferred to Ohio State. He played in 13 games in his first season with the Buckeyes and then made six appearances for the program in 2024. It will be interesting to see where Simmons lands in the NFL.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has already begun offseason workout in preparation for 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Just over a month after the Chiefs' disappointing 40-22 defeat to the Eagles at Super Bowl 59, Patrick Mahomes has begun training for the 2025 season. The quarterback uploaded a video on social media last week, doing a variety of workouts and exercises.

Mahomes looked leaner and stronger than he did compared to last year's offseason. The quarterback, who has already led Kansas City to three Super Bowls, will be aiming to add a fourth ring to his collection next season.

The Chiefs had won the Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024. However, their hopes of winning an iconic third-straight championship were put to an end by Jalen Hurts' Eagles.

