Chiefs DT Chris Jones gets a new partner? 2025 NFL Mock Draft simulator sees Kansas City upgrading their defensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs made interesting moves during the offseason. After losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, and missing out on an historic three-peat, the team changed course. Starters such as Joe Thuney, Tershawn Wharton and DeAndre Hopkins moved teams in order to start a new era.

The Chiefs were not afraid to take risks in free agency. After trading Thuney to the Chicago Bears, the team acted quickly to sign Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal despite Moore having started just 12 games during his career. For this reason, the team decided to attack other areas in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Our Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator has Kansas City addressing the defense with their first-round pick. After Tershawn Wharton left in free agency, signing a $18 million-per-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the team acted swiftly to find his replacement, picking Oregon's Derrick Harmon at the end of the first round:

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator has Derrick Harmon going to the Chiefs

With one extra pick in the second night of the draft, the team continued to fill needs. Nickolas Martin comes to upgrade the linebacker depth, while Nick Emmanwori arrives as a possible replacement following Justin Reid's departure. Cameron Williams also arrives to develop as a swing tackle.

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator: Derrick Harmon joins the Chiefs to pair with Chris Jones

Harmon had a formal meeting with Kansas City during the NFL Combine, as the team prepared to lose Wharton during free agency. He spoke about watching Chris Jones to mold his game around the Chiefs' elite defensive tackle in February.

This is what Lance Zuerlein writes about Harmon on his scouting report:

Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins.

With his draft stock around the end of the first-round, Kansas City would be lucky if he's still available at pick 31. Pairing him with Chris Jones would give Steve Spagnuolo two excellent pieces to pressure opposing quarterback through the interior.

