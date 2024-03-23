"Chiefs got robbed in broad daylight": L'Jarius Sneed trade to Titans sparks outrage among fans

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is on his way to join the revolution at the Tennessee Titans. The two-time Super Bowl champ will be traded to the Titans for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and seventh-round pick swaps in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs fans aren't happy with the L'Jarius Sneed trade news and some took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their frustration.

L'Jarius Sneed is the latest high-profile Tennessee Titans addition

The Tennessee Titans have been very active in the 2024 offseason. L'Jarius Sneed is just the latest in a slew of high-profile additions to usher in a new era in Tennessee. Here's a look at three other notable offseason additions:

1. Calvin Ridley, Wide receiver

Following a solid comeback year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Calvin Ridley signed the most significant contract of his NFL career, becoming the Titans WR1. Tennessee now has one of the most fearsome wide receiver duos in the NFL, with Ridley partnering with future Hall of Famer DeAndre Hopkins on offense.

Calvin Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. New head coach Brian Callahan will be tasked with getting the most out of Ridley and ensuring that he's on the same wavelength as second-year quarterback Will Levis.

2. Tony Pollard, Running back

Out with Derrick Henry and in with Tony Pollard. Pollard's signing signals an end to the Titans' run-heavy offensive play of the earlier years.

The addition of Pollard will be crucial to the Titans' pass-heavy offense, as the former Dallas Cowboy is a great ball catcher. Pollard joins on a three-year, $24 million contract, representing excellent value for money. Furthermore, if Pollard doesn't work out, the Titans still have Tyjae Spears to fall back on.

3. Mason Rudolph, Quarterback

Mason Rudolph joins the Titans to provide a veteran presence in a young QB room. Rudolph has been in the league for longer than Malik Willis and Will Levis, and his experience could help both Willis and Levis in the 2024 NFL season.

Rudolph joins on a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million. That means they aren't paying too much for a veteran backup. It could prove to be a bargain if Levis or Willis gets hurt during the upcoming season.