Chiefs' Greatest Defenders: Exploring Eric Berry's case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

One of the most underrated defensive players of the last 10-15 years is safety Eric Berry. Despite playing nine seasons and just four full seasons, Berry's career portfolio is stronger than most would think. He helped bring elite football back to Kansas City and made the Chiefs' franchise a winner again.

Berry was one of the key players who helped turn the page to the Andy Reid era in Kansas City. He became a franchise cornerstone for nearly a decade due to his productivity on the field and his toughness off the field. His toughness and determination helped him beat cancer in 2015.

That said, here is why the former Tennessee Volunteer belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Eric Berry's Stellar Productivity

Despite an injury-shortened career, Eric Berry has five seasons where he recorded 60+ tackles and recorded at least one interception. He also had three seasons where he recorded at least three interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

He was one of the most versatile players in the league during his nine-year career. He has more career sacks than Hall of Fame safeties Cliff Harris and Steve Atwater (5.5). He also has more defensive touchdowns than Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, Mel Blount, and Donnie Shell (5). No. 29 wasn't the healthiest player, but he was one of the most productive during his time in Kansas City.

The Safety's Stacked Awards Case

NFL observers certainly took note of Eric Berry's productive play during his career. He was voted to the Pro Bowl five times and was voted a First-Team All-Pro three times (2013, 2015, 2016).

The Georgia native was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year after returning from his bout with cancer. He is also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, which is a big feather in his potential Canton cap.

If No. 29 had a Super Bowl ring, he'd be a shoo-in for Canton. For now, he is a likely candidate because of the stars on his belt and his productivity as the Chiefs' franchise safety for nine years. The Chiefs made the playoffs in six of Berry's nine career years after the team made the postseason just three times in the previous 12.

Few players have had to overcome as many obstacles as Eric Berry had to overcome during his career. He will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2024 and certainly has a strong case to make.

