Chiefs offseason workouts: OTAs, mandatory minicamp dates, and all you need to know

While every offseason has its share of exciting moments, the Kansas City Chiefs are actively pursuing their goal of winning an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

To that end, they have signed many intriguing new players apart from some returnees. But now that the dates have been made public, those who are eager to witness the team's roster come together on the field know the dates to watch out for.

The defending Super Bowl champions revealed the dates for their off-season training schedules on Friday. Some of Kansas City's players will return to the team in April, at least as volunteers, according to an NFL news release.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

When will Chiefs begin their offseason workouts?

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their offseason training in a few weeks. PJ Green tweeted on Friday that the first day of practice will be Apr. 15.

That date marks the opening day of a nine-week voluntary workout program that the NFL evaluates, so fans shouldn't expect to see every player return to the team's facility by then.

As a matter of fact, many club veterans will still be lounging about on the designated date, while others like to work out whenever and wherever it suits them, usually at nearby facilities.

Expand Tweet

Phase One, the beginning of offseason training, consists of player gatherings, conditioning exercises and ongoing recovery for injured players.

Walk-through exercises and on-field workouts for both individual players and team units are part of the second phase of the offseason.

Phase Three, the third phase of offseason training, consists primarily of drills and similar activities that will be held at the team facilities for the first time since the 2023 season concluded.

This phase is similar to formal preseason practices. Although these voluntary exercises aren't structured procedures, they're important in establishing the foundation for the upcoming season.

The rookie minicamp dates, which usually fall amid the draft and the start of OTAs, have not yet been disclosed by the Chiefs. The full schedule of Chiefs offseason workouts is shown below:

Offseason workouts opening date: Apr. 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, Jun. 4-7

Voluntary Minicamp: Jun. 11 to 13