Chiefs Opponents 2024: Complete schedule for Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City this year 

The Kansas City Chiefs have once again reached the NFL playoffs for the 2023 season. Patrick Mahomes and company will be aiming to defend their Super Bowl crown after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's big game.

Although the Chiefs will be focused on their Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, their opponents for the 2024 season have been finalized.

The official NFL schedule for Kansas City is yet to be released, so we don't know the dates and times for these matchups. However, since the Chiefs are now aware of the teams they will come up against in the regular season in the next campaign.

Complete 2024 NFL schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 NFL schedule will feature:

Home games

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans

Away games

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers

A must-watch Kansas City Chiefs game in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs have some intriguing games in store for the 2024 season, however, one that stands out will be against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs will welcome the Bengals to Arrowhead Stadium next season. It's always a thrilling clash when Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow square off against each other. Burrow has a 3-1 record against the Chiefs in his career. However, Mahomes will want to change the narrative in 2024.

Who is the Kansas City Chiefs' most important player in the 2024 season?

It's hard to argue against Patrick Mahomes being the most important player for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 season. The quarterback has led the team to three AFC championships and two Super Bowl titles.

Mahomes is one of the best signal-callers in the NFL and the Chiefs want to build their dynasty around the six-time Pro Bowler.