Chiefs and Packers providing a masterclass in how massive QB contracts can backfire

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are both dealing with a shocking problem. That problem is losing number one receivers to other teams, seemingly out of nowhere. The former just traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, while the latter shipped Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The teams also have something else in common, which is highly-paid quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes has an average annual value of $45 million, while Rodgers is up at $50.2 million. Even with the salary cap up over $200 million, nearly a quarter of the entire 53-man salary.

The NFL quarterback market is booming daily. Setting Rodgers at $50 million means the next big deal may come in at a value over that. However, teams may now be spooked because of what just happened with the Packers and Chiefs.

Teams want to reward their stars under center. They want to make a statement by offering a record salary. But will the recent developments with Adams and Hill change this?

A unique situation for Packers and Chiefs

It is hard to fault the Chiefs for giving Mahomes his contract. The team just won a Super Bowl, and the deal gets a $0 dead cap starting in 2026. So a restructure is likely coming at some point.

The Rodgers situation is slightly different, as he felt wronged by the team over the drafting of Jordan Love. That meant they had to make it up to him with record money annually. But with Adams leaving, the gamble does not seem worth it for either side.

What is quickly becoming clear for NFL teams is that paying a quarterback around $45-50 million annually leads to trouble in building out the rest of the roster. That is why teams are so eager to chase a Super Bowl with a young quarterback before getting their big money. That is exactly what the Chiefs did with Mahomes.

Packers fans may point out that the team was reportedly willing to pay Adams big money. Yet this came after tagging him, which was all because Rodgers couldn't make up his mind. So they put the receiver on hold while they figured out the quarterback position, ruining the relationship.

Hill now leads the market with an average annual value of $30 million. Just a few years ago, that was big money for a quarterback. Yet he is playing with a cost-controlled quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. So the money is there in Miami.

At some point, the bubble will burst in terms of quarterback contracts. Mahomes and Rodgers failing to make noise in the postseason with such high salaries could lead to change, especially if teams have to choose between a star quarterback and a star player who catches the passes being thrown.

