Chiefs post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualty ft. Isiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back this season after just missing out on an unprecedented three-peat in the 2024 season.

Ad

The team will still have many of its biggest stars around in 2025, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The team picked OT Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and other potentially significant players this offseason.

However, the team is still in the building phase to decide which players would make up its 53-man roster. Some players will feel pressured to do better than others in the next few weeks to avoid being cut.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here, we will examine the Chiefs players who could be cut this summer.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Potential post-June 1 cut candidates for the Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - Joshua Williams (cornerback)

Joshua Williams has shown little promise since joining the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2022, failing to establish himself as a mainstay in the Chiefs lineup. He started in the late part of the 2024 regular season but was benched for the playoffs.

Ad

Williams presents the Chiefs with a difficult choice because, while cutting him would free up salary cap money, it may also leave them lacking depth at cornerback. The Chiefs would save $3.4 million in salary space if Williams were cut.

#2 - Hollywood Brown (wide receiver)

The selection of wide receiver Jalen Royals by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft seems to be one of the most notable steals of the draft. Even though Kansas City's wide receiver room is packed, the former Utah State pass-catcher can put pressure on some of the Chiefs' more seasoned players.

Ad

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was the focus of trade rumors even before Royals' selection. Brown missed all but two of the Chiefs' regular-season games last season due to a shoulder ailment. He was also mainly ineffective, with only five catches in the postseason.

It appears unlikely that Brown will have a production bounce in 2025 because he will still probably be behind Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in the team's offensive hierarchy.

Ad

If Royals performs excellently during camp and preseason, Brown may be dealt or released as a post-June 1 cut candidate.

#3 - Skyy Moore (wide receiver)

Skyy Moore has had difficulty establishing himself in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense since being selected in the 2022 draft; he finished with just three targets without a reception last season.

Going forward, the organization wants their wideouts to produce more consistently, therefore, Moore might be cut to free up cap space so Kansas City can add reinforcements.

Ad

Moore's cap hit is only $2.1 million, so the Chiefs wouldn't exactly gain a lot of money by cutting him.

#4 - Isiah Pacheco (running back)

Isiah Pacheco accumulated 135 yards and one touchdown on 34 rushes, along with seven catches for 54 yards in two games, before sustaining a severe leg injury that resulted in an extended absence.

Pacheco didn't have the explosive burst that the team expected when he returned from injury. Since Elijah Mitchell and Kareem Hunt are on the team, the Chiefs can afford to let Pacheco go this summer.

Ad

Pacheco's rookie contract will expire next year, and the Chiefs will have to decide if his reduced explosiveness following his injury from last season will affect his performance.

#5 - Wanya Morris (offensive tackle)

Wanya Morris showed obvious potential when he started his career in 2023 after being selected in the third round. But his performance suffered a hit in his second year.

Unless he performs noticeably better throughout camp or the preseason, Morris might be a cut candidate this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.