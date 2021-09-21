Chiefs TE Travis Kelce breaks impressive record in Week 2 against the Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is considered one of the best tight ends currently playing in the National Football League. On Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, putting himself into the history books. He achieved something incredible, but with a player of his calibre, it's not surprising.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce breaks 8,000 receiving yards

Travis Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013 and has already cemented himself as one of the greatest to play in the tight end position. Kelce passed the 8,000 receiving yards mark on Sunday night and did so in just 113 games, making him the fastest tight end to reach this achievement.

In comparison, tight end Rob Gronkowski passed the 8,000 receiving yard mark with the New England Patriots in 120 games, a record that stood until Kelce's record-breaking performance on Sunday night.

So how did Travis Kelce surpass this career achievement already? He has had at least 1,000 receiving yards the last five seasons. Kelce is the only tight end in NFL history to have five consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. The two seasons before that were each over 800 yards, which is also incredible for a tight end in the NFL with all of the highly talented quarterbacks that play in the league.

In 2020, Kelce broke a career and NFL record with 1,416 receiving yards, the most ever in one season, helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Kelce already has 185 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season. His 109 receiving yards last night tied a Kansas City Chiefs franchise record, originally set by Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for games with at least 100 receiving yards at 26 games.

What is the next record that Travis Kelce can break? An NFL record for most 100-yard receiving games, a record also held by Tony Gonzalez at 31, which puts Kelce just five away from tying and six away from breaking the record.

The Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes connection is one of the best in the NFL. Kelce has said himself that he'll do whatever Mahomes and the offense need him to do to get their team a win. Sometimes that entails blocking and other times getting open and catching passes.

