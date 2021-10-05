Who has most receiving TDs for Chiefs? Tyreek Hill climbs to 4th on all-time list

Through Tyreek Hill’s first five-plus seasons, he’s become a staple in the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Hill and Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce remain star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ primary passing game weapons. The strong connections have allowed the two star playmakers to move up the record books in franchise history.

Tyreek Hill continues to cement himself as a Chiefs' all-time great

During the Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Hill had a huge performance with 11 receptions on 12 targets for 186 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It marked the fourth time in his career he notched at least three receiving touchdowns in a single game.

The big outing pushed Hill into a tie alongside Kelce with 51 receiving touchdowns for fourth all-time in Chiefs history. After the contest, the star wideout aired his appreciation for the opportunity to play with Kansas City.

“I’m just thankful to be a part of this team,” Hill said via Chiefs Wire. “I think each and every week, people expect me to be that, but I’m going to always be me for this team. I don’t care if I have 200 yards, I don’t if I have 50 as long as we get the W. That’s me, that’s my mindset each and every day. That’s how my dad taught me to play football — to play for my brothers.”

Hill and Kelce trail behind Chris Burford (55), Otis Taylor (57), and Tony Gonzalez (75). The speedy wideout is currently eighth in team history with 6,360 receiving yards and sixth in receptions (398).

Hill has had a strong start to the 2021 season as he is currently tied for second with 30 receptions, four receiving touchdowns and second with 453 receiving yards. He’s tallied at least 5 receptions three times, including topping double-digit catches twice with more than than 190 receiving yards in both instances.

The 27-year-old is on pace to record 120 receptions with 1,812 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, which would be career-best numbers across the board. Mahomes will continue to lean on Hill as one of his primary offensive weapons as the two have built an incredibly strong connection.

PFF KC Chiefs @PFF_Chiefs The Chiefs offense was dominant against the Eagles in Week 4. All five of the highest graded Chiefs were offensive players:1. Tyreek Hill - 93.1

2. Creed Humphrey - 92.5

3. Joe Thuney - 90.4

4. Trey Smith - 85.4

The West Alabama product is one of the game’s best receivers with his big-play ability and track-type speed. That same speed him develop into a bonafide star wideout as he’s recorded three 1,000 receiving yard campaigns that helped him earn five Pro Bowl selections, three First-Team All-Pro nods, and a second-Team All-Pro selection.

Hill should have many more highly productive campaigns ahead that will see him set many more NFL records and Chiefs records, especially if he’s catching passes from Mahomes.

Edited by LeRon Haire