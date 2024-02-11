Chiefs vs 49ers inactives: Which players are out for Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers to determine who will be crowned Super Bowl champions in Las Vegas.

Both teams have had different regular seasons. While the Chiefs, at times, struggled, the 49ers often did as they pleased. The two have had opposite form lines in the playoffs.

The Chiefs have pleasingly beaten every team, while San Francisco, having won each game, looked less than ideal.

With the NFL's penultimate game just hours away, who will suit up and who won't?

49ers inactives tonight for Super Bowl

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

In what is perhaps the "perfect" situation, Kyle Shanahan's team has no players on the active roster under an injury designation.

This means the 49ers juggernaut is at full strength for the most significant game of the year. Given how potent both sides of the ball have the potential to be, this is no doubt great news for San Francisco fans.

Hoping to finally break through and hoist the Lombardi trophy after getting close in 2020, San Francisco has all the weapons at its disposal. It will not have a better chance at slaying Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs than it does now.

List of 49ers inactives:

Brandon Allen T.Y. McGill Alex Barrett Jalen Graham Matt Pryor Ronnie Bell Samuel Womack III

Chiefs inactives tonight for Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice

While San Francisco is as healthy as it can be, the same can't be said for the Chiefs, although they are pretty close.

Left guard Joe Thuney is the only Chiefs player listed as out due to a pectoral injury.

Meanwhile, running back Jerick McKinnon is listed as questionable on the Chiefs injury report. He was activated from injured reserve, and it is unknown if the Chiefs will take a risk with him when the Super Bowl is on the line. But he seems hellbent on making the final cut.

List of Chiefs inactives:

Kadarius Toney Joe Thuney Charles Omenihu Justyn Ross Darius Harris BJ Thompson Ekow Boye-Doe

Both teams come into the Super Bowl with different storylines. Patrick Mahomes aims to win his third ring in five years, while Purdy and Shanahan wish to taste Super Bowl success for the first time.

Who will emerge victorious?