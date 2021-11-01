Chiefs vs. Giants prediction, odds and picks - November 1 | NFL Week 8 

Few would have anticipated that the Kansas City Chiefs would be under .500 when they host the New York Giants in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs head into Monday night's clash in relatively unfamiliar circumstances. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have had the most giveaways (19) through Week 7 and their defense has been torched by almost every team they have played against this season.

The Giants were expected to be in contention to win the NFC East title, but entering Week 8, their only concern is whether they'll pick a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Daniel Jones has yet to prove his mettle as the Giants' starting quarterback and this year is likely to be the last under center for New York.

Both teams are not where they expected to be heading into this Monday Night Football clash, but neither will settle for anything less than a win.

Chiefs vs. Giants match details

When: Monday, November 1, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs. Giants betting odds

Spreads

Kansas City Chiefs: -10 (-105)

New York Giants: +10 (-105)

Moneyline

Kansas City Chiefs: -555

New York Giants: +395

Totals

Kansas City Chiefs: U52.5 (-110)

New York Giants: O52.5 (-110)

Chiefs vs. Giants picks

The Chiefs will rely heavily on their offense to carry the team to a win. Mahomes will have the license to sling the ball around and he'll find Travis Kelce more often than not in the middle of the field for significant gains. Expect Mahomes to throw for over 300 yards and Kelce to finish with at least 100 receiving yards.

The Chiefs are surprisingly among the worst pass defenses in the league. Daniel Jones is averaging a shade over 246 yards this season but had a big game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, showcasing that he can punish an underperforming secondary. Jones and Mahomes over 275 passing yards is worth a punt.

Chiefs vs. Giants key injuries

Kansas City Chiefs

T Mike Remmers (Knee): Questionable

CB Charvarius Ward (Foot): Questionable

LB Anthony Hitchens (Tricep): Out

DT Khaleel Saunders (Knee): Out

New York Giants

LB Trae Crowder (Thigh): Questionable

WR Darius Slayton (Hamstring): Questionable

WR Sterling Shepard (Hamstring): Questionable

TE Evan Engram (Calf): Questionable

WR John Ross (Hamstring): Questionable

DL Danny Shelton (Pec): Doubtful

RB Saquon Barkley (Ankle): Out

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee): Out

WR Kadarius Toney (Ankle): Out

Chiefs vs. Giants head to head

The Chiefs and Giants have played against each other only 14 times in NFL history. The Giants lead the Chiefs 11-3 in their head-to-head series.

The Giants held the Chiefs to just nine points in the two teams' last meeting in 2017.

Chiefs vs. Giants Prediction

The Chiefs' defense is porous, but the Giants have a ton of stars injured on offense. Kansas City's defense may be misfiring at the moment, but they are still one of the most potent in the league and can turn it up any time against any team. The Giants' defense won't hang on for too long with the Chiefs' incredible offense.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Chiefs win and improve to .500 for the year.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar