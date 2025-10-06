Chiefs vs. Jaguars Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 5 MNF showdown? 

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) lock horns with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.

Who are the inactives for the Chiefs tonight?

The Chiefs do not have any inactives for their matchup against the Jaguars. However, Kansas City has listed cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle), wideout Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (shoulder) as questionable.

Who are the inactives for the Jaguars tonight?

Yasir Abdullah, LB

Yasir Abdullah is the only Jaguars player ruled out for the clash against the Chiefs. The linebacker did not practice in any of the three team sessions this week due to his hamstring injury.

Jacksonville has also listed defensive end Travon Walker (wrist) and offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (knee) as questionable.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 5 game on Monday Night Football?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 5 game will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC, where Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth. Lisa Salters and Laura Routledge will be the sideline reporters for the contest.

The Chiefs vs Jaguars matchup can also be live-streamed on Fubo and NFL+.

Here are the key details for the Week 5 MNF game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

TIme: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: Fubo or NFL+

Venue: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

The Chiefs appear to have picked up some momentum with back-to-back wins. They will be relying on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to deliver the goods.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have also won their past two games and have looked like a well-oiled machine. Trevor Lawrence will lead Jacksonville's offense on Monday night.

