Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 5 MNF feat. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Hunter, and more

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs spent the first two weeks of the season digging a hole. Now, after spending the following two weeks digging themselves out, Mahomes can see daylight. However, to get on the winning side of .500, he will need to break through the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's a look at the high-stakes matchup for Mahomes and whether Trevor Lawrence's team can stomp out hope for Kansas City fans, at least for the moment. A prediction, fantasy football help, and a channel guide are on tap to catch you up and make sure you have all the information you need to know.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction

Travis Hunter at Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes finds himself in a familiar spot. This is not the first time Mahomes started a Super Bowl run after a rough September. Ignore the records, statistics, and just about everything negative about the Chiefs. When Mahomes' team is backed into a corner, they don't lose.

Kansas City took care of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. In Week 5, they will take care of Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars will put up a fight as most teams do in primetime, regardless of the record, but by the fourth quarter, it will be clear that the Chiefs will win the contest.

Kansas City will win the contest by a score of 28-21.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars fantasy picks

Patrick Mahomes at Baltimore v Kansas City - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Jacksonville's weakness in its defense is the secondary. As such, Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy (if healthy), and Hollywood Brown are quality options. The Jaguars' defensive strength is its rushing defense, ranking in the top half of the league going into the contest.

The Chiefs' rushing attack hasn't been the team's strongest suit, so Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are only to be started if it's too late.

Kansas City, meanwhile, has its defensive strengths flipped compared to Jacksonville, with a passing defense in the top half of the league and a rushing defense bringing up the rear. As such, expect big numbers from Travis Etienne in the first half. However, if Trevor Lawrence finds himself chasing late in the game, it will be a boost for Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.

Etienne, Hunter, Lawrence, and Thomas will likely all have a moment, but none will be relevant consistently for all four quarters.

Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs on cable

Trevor Lawrence at Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

According to the official team website of the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans can watch the battle between the two AFC teams locally on Jaguars TV affiliate stations. Fans not located in the local area can watch the contest on ESPN. Kick off will take place at 8:15 PM ET.

Fans without cable can watch the game via antenna on their local ABC channel, and those with NFL+ can watch the game on mobile and tablet in most locations.

