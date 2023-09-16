Chiefs vs Jaguars weather report: What does Jacksonville have in store for Patrick Mahomes and co?

As September heat hits Florida, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game is set for Sunday. The Chiefs, coming off a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions last week, are determined to bounce back immediately.

For the Jaguars, this game carries an air of vengeance, as they suffered a crushing defeat against the Chiefs in the Divisional round last season. They're hungry for redemption, and aiming to turn the tide in their favor.

While the Florida heat will undoubtedly play a role in the matchup, it's not the only challenge on the horizon. Both teams must also keep a watchful eye on the weather, as rain could potentially throw a curveball into the game's dynamics.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars weather forecast a potential concern

Chiefs vs Jaguars

The weather forecast for Sunday, September 17, doesn't look great at EverBank Stadium. It's going to be very hot, around 90 degrees, and there's a high chance of rain during the game, about 80%. There will also be some wind, around 5 to 10 mph, which could affect how the teams kick the ball.

The biggest worry is a thunderstorm. There's a chance of thunderstorms, but it seems like the game might start after the morning storms and before the afternoon ones. So, the teams might have to deal with that too.

So, it's not just the football game they'll have to focus on; they'll also have to deal with some tricky weather conditions.

How to watch Chiefs vs Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 1:00 p.m.ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023, 1:00 p.m.ET Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville TV channel: CBS

CBS Where to stream: fuboTV

In the booth, Ian Eagle will provide the play-by-play, Charles Davis will offer analysis, and Evan Washburn will give updates from the sidelines.

Will Travis Kelce play in Week 2 vs. the Jaguars?

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Despite a knee injury limiting Travis Kelce in practice this week, Coach Andy Reid confirmed that Kelce will be on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars (barring any setbacks).

Last week, Kelce's absence was palpable as the Chiefs' offense struggled, resulting in a narrow 21-20 loss to the Lions. This time around, with both Kelce and Chris Jones in action, the dynamic may shift against the Jaguars.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars injury report

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Travis Kelce are questionable for the upcoming game due to illness and a knee injury, respectively. Edwards-Helaire missed Friday's practice, while Kelce, although limited this week, is set to play on Sunday.

As for the Jaguars, CB Gregory Junior and DB Antonio Johnson are ruled out due to hamstring injuries. DE Tyler Lacy, G Brandon Scherff, and C Luke Fortner are uncertain for Sunday's match.