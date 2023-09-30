Chiefs vs. Jets history: How many times has Kansas City reigned supreme?

According to "The Football Database," the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets have played against each other 40 times (including two postseason games), with the New York Jets winning 19 games and the Kansas City Chiefs winning 20 games. They have also tied one time.

Hence, the Kansas City Chiefs still reign supreme in the rivalry, having been victorious 20 times to the Jets' 19. With both teams facing off on Sunday in Week 4, the Chiefs head into the matchup as heavy favorites.

What to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are the best-run franchise in the National Football League. The team is coached by future Hall of Fame head coach Andy Reid.

They have a franchise filled with Pro Bowlers such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.

The Chiefs are also blessed with a host of young prospects primed to break out, like Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney. In essence, the team is stacked for both the present and the future.

The Chiefs have started the 2023 NFL season with a 2-1 record. Their only loss so far this season came in Week 1, when they suffered an upset defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Since then, regular service has resumed, as they ran up the score against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

You can expect the Chiefs to make a deep postseason run and be the first team in two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowl games.

What to expect from the New York Jets in 2023

On the other hand, the New York Jets came into the 2023 season with so much promise, but that feels like a much more distant memory now.

The Jets' new franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, got a season-ending injury in Week 1, and they've not been the same since.

They come into their Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs with Zach Wilson at QB, and that doesn't inspire any confidence in New York.

The New York Jets will be lucky to make the postseason at this rate, as they are currently 1-3 to start the season.

What's more, there are already rumors that Robert Saleh has lost the dressing room due to his public backing of the often-maligned Zach Wilson. It could be a long season ahead for the team in Green.