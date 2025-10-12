Chiefs vs. Lions Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 SNF showdown?

The Kansas City Chiefs lock horns with the Detroit Lions in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will commence at 8:20 p.m. ET from

Ahead of the Chiefs vs. Lions matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.

Who are the inactives for the Chiefs tonight?

The Chiefs have not listed any inactive players for their game against the Lions. They also don't have any players who are questionable or doubtful on their injury report.

Who are the inactives for the Lions tonight?

RB Sione Vaki (groin)

DT Alim McNeill (ACL — Still on PUP)

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring)

CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder)

The Lions have inactive players ahead of their game against the Chiefs. Cornerback Terrion Arnold is among the key players who will be ruled out for the contest.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Lions game? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 6 SNF contest

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Week 6 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the Sunday Night Football contest on Peacock or Fubo.

The Chiefs did not have a great start to the season, losing two of their opening games. They appeared to be getting on track when they beat the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 and Week 4, respectively. However, Kansas City lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Meanwhile, the Lions have looked solid, winning four of their five games this season. Detroit's only loss came in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the key details for the Chiefs vs. Lions Week 6 game:

Game date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock/ Fubo

Patrick Mahomes will start as Kansas City's quarterback, while Jared Goff will lead Detroit's offense.

