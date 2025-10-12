Chiefs vs. Lions prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 6 SNF feat. Jahmyr Gibbs, Patrick Mahomes, and more

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season features a highly anticipated matchup on Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Both teams have goals of making it to the Super Bowl this year, as the Chiefs have in five of the past six seasons. They are off to just a 2-3 start, so a positive result could be crucial against the surging 4-1 Lions.
Week 6 Chiefs vs Lions prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a rare situation during the Patrick Mahomes era, holding a losing record after five games for the first time. They will be despearte for a win in this game to get back on track, but it won't come easy against the Detroit Lions, who have been one of the best overall teams in the NFL.
The potentially pivotal advantage for the Chiefs is that they will be playing this game in their home stadium, where Mahomes has an overall 59-14 career record. This could be just what he needs to find a much-needed victory, esepcially under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, where he often thrives.
Prediction: Chiefs 27 - Lions 24
Chiefs vs Lions Week 6 fantasy outlook
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs has excelled as the Detroit Lions' featured running back, despite competing with David Montgomery for touches. Gibbs currently ranks as the overall RB6 this year and has finished as the weekly RB15 or better in each of his past four games. He should be started with confidence in fantasy football in what uis expected to be a shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has been excellent in fantasy football this year, currently ranking as the overall QB3 through five weeks. He has also finished as the weekly QB6 or better four times, despite Rashee Rice still being suspended and Xavier Worthy missing time with an injury. This includes finishing as the QB# and QB4 in his past two games with Worthy healthy.
Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy has been busy since returning from his injury, totaling 11 receptions on 17 targets with 172 scrimmage yards across the past two weeks. He remains the featured wide receievr for the Chiefs for at least one more week while Rice finishes his six-game suspension. He is an excellent pick in Week 6 against a shaky Lions passing defense.
