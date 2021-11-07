×
Chiefs vs. Packers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Preview

In Sunday's marquee matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Packers will be without reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated. He will be sidelined for ten days. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will start for the Packers on Sunday.

The Chiefs will be pleased to know that Rodgers will have to sit out the Week 9 clash, but if the team plays as they have so far, Love could usurp the reigning AFC champions on their stomping ground.

Ahead of the mammoth clash, here's a look at the injury report and probable starting lineups for both teams:

Chiefs vs. Packers injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Mike Remmers TKneeOut
Khalen SaundersDTKneeQuestionable

Green Bay Packers

PlayerPosition InjuryGame Status
Dennis KellyTBackQuestionable
Dean LowryDLHamstringQuestionable
Kingsley KekeDLConcussionOut

Chiefs vs. Packers starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrel Williams | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Ben Niemann, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Green Bay Packers

QB - Jordan Love | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jach Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
