Chiefs vs. Packers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

In Sunday's marquee matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Packers will be without reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated. He will be sidelined for ten days. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will start for the Packers on Sunday.

The Chiefs will be pleased to know that Rodgers will have to sit out the Week 9 clash, but if the team plays as they have so far, Love could usurp the reigning AFC champions on their stomping ground.

Ahead of the mammoth clash, here's a look at the injury report and probable starting lineups for both teams:

Chiefs vs. Packers injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Game Status Mike Remmers T Knee Out Khalen Saunders DT Knee Questionable

Green Bay Packers

Player Position Injury Game Status Dennis Kelly T Back Questionable Dean Lowry DL Hamstring Questionable Kingsley Keke DL Concussion Out

Chiefs vs. Packers starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Darrel Williams | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Ben Niemann, Willie Gay | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Green Bay Packers

QB - Jordan Love | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jach Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar