Chiefs vs. Packers prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

In what should have been one of the marquee matchups of the 2021 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

The game has lost a lot of its glitz because Packers quarterback and reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers will sit this game out after testing positive for COVID-19. Second-year quarterback will lead the Green Bay offense at Arrowhead and guide his team to an 8-1 record.

The Chiefs have been uncharacteristically poor this season. They are currently 4-4 and both their offense and defense have played terribly this season. Patrick Mahomes leads the league in interceptions and has also fumbled the ball multiple times. The Chiefs will be relieved about the fact that Rodgers has been forced to sit the game out. But if they perform as they have this season, Love could get his first win as a starter in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Packers match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Stadium Name, Kansas City, MI

Chiefs vs. Packers betting odds

Spreads

Kansas City Chiefs: -7.0 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: +7.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas City Chiefs: -320

Green Bay Packers: +260

Totals

Kansas City Chiefs: U48.0 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: O48.0 (-110)

Chiefs vs. Packers betting picks

The Kansas City Chiefs are fifth in the league in passing yards per game but are also 25th in passing yards allowed per game. Irrespective of the fact that Jordan Love, and not Aaron Rodgers, will be playing this game, expect both quarterbacks and their favorite targets to chew up plenty of yards on Sunday.

A parlay of Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill for 80+ yards is as safe a pick as they come. A second parlay of Love and Mahomes throwing for 275+ yards has a lower probability of paying off, but it's worth having a look at.

Chiefs vs. Packers key injuries

Kansas City Chiefs

T Mike Remmers (Knee): Out

DT Khaleen Saunders (Knee): Questionable

Green Bay Packers

T Dennis Kelly (Back): Questionable

DL Kingsley Keke (Concussion): Out

QB Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19): Out

Chiefs vs. Packers head-to-head

The Chiefs and Packers have faced each other 13 times in the NFL. Green Bay leads the head-to-head series between the two teams 7-5-1.

The Packers have won each of their last two games against the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Packers Prediction

The Chiefs are favorites heading into this game, primarily due to Aaron Rodgers' absence. But the script seems to have been written for Jordan Love to go to Arrowhead and take down the reigning AFC champions to prove that he is the long-term solution at quarterback for his team.

Prediction: Green Bay wins a close game.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar