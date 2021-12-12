Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 

The red-hot Kansas City Chiefs will host divisional rivals the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs' offense hasn't been the freight train we've grown accustomed to seeing, but they have done enough to help the team register five straight wins, the second-longest active winning streak in the NFL.

The Raiders seemed to have ended their downward spiral with an impressive Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys. But they lost to the Washington Football Team in Week 13 and dropped to .500 for the season.

A victory is imperative for the Raiders to keep their playoff hopes afloat and stop the Chiefs from running away with the AFC West division title. Ahead of this key divisional battle, check out the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Game Status Chris Lammons CB Ankle Out Rashad Fenton CB Knee Questionable Lucas Niang OL Ribs Questionable L'Jarius Sneed CB Not Injury Related Questionable

The Chiefs' secondary has been hit with injury woes. Cornerback Chris Lammons is out with an ankle injury, while Rashad Fenton and L'Jarius Sneed have been listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Lucas Niang is also questionable with a rib injury but should be good to go against the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders

Player Position Injury Game Status Carl Nassib DE Knee Out Patrick Onwuasor LB Ankle Out Denzel Perryman LB Hamstring Out Darren Waller TE Knee/Back Out

The Raiders have listed four players as out on their injury report: defensive end Carl Nassib (knee), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hamstring) and tight end Darren Waller (knee/back).

Waller, who enjoyed a breakout season before his injury, will be a big miss for the Raiders' offense.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edward-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Kyle Long, Andrew Wylie

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CB Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Will Compton, Cory Littleton | CB - Nate Hobbs, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar