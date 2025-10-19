Chiefs vs. Raiders prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 7 feat. Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, and more

As Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt know, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in what serves as their introductory game of the Pete Carroll era. The Raiders have struggled in recent weeks, but the NFL is full of moments when teams rally against overwhelming favorites. Could an upset be brewing?

Here's a look at the contest and what fantasy football managers can expect.

Week 7 Chiefs vs Raiders prediction

Travis Kelce at Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

Brock Bowers is set to miss the Week 7 showdown due to being listed as "doubtful" on the Las Vegas Raiders' official injury report. Starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also expected to be less than 100% healthy and has struggled this season.

The Raiders are going to show up, but with their team banged up and having continually struggled with turnovers, the Chiefs will not be tested much in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City will likely have three lower-scoring quarters and one quarter of dominance. Whether Kansas City separates late or early depends on the team, but the Raiders simply don't have the ability to keep pace for four quarters, especially without their biggest star, Bowers.

Kansas City's defense appears to be trending up after essentially shutting down the Detroit Lions in Week 6, and the momentum will carry over here.

Prediction: Las Vegas 10, Kansas City 27

Chiefs vs Raiders Week 7 fantasy outlook

Travis Kelce at Detroit v Kansas City

Geno Smith, QB, Las Vegas

Geno Smith has struggled this season, leading the league in interceptions. Expect the pattern to continue this week against Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is likely to lead for most of the game, which will give him plenty of throwing opportunities, but even with that, don't expect much in terms of fantasy production.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

Travis Kelce might be able to finish the game with a touchdown reception, which would be his third of the year, tying his 2024 touchdown total with more than half the season left. However, once the Chiefs get the lead, there are likely to be fewer opportunities for Kelce, so if he's going to score, it's going to be early.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City

Kareem Hunt has alternated touchdown games with non-touchdown games over the past month. This week is set up to be a touchdown game for the second-string running back. Plus, with the game seemingly set up for extra rushing opportunities in the second half, Hunt could see added usage at the goal line.

