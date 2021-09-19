Chiefs vs Ravens: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens were both involved in two of the best games of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs suffered a mighty scare in their season-opener against the Cleveland Browns, beating them 33-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at his brilliant best, completing 27-of-33 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens have not had many starts to a season as bad this year. The entire backfield fell to pieces, as well as some important players on defense. The team is also coming off a loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football and is working on a short week. Can the Ravens pull it together against a team that beat them every time in the Mahomes era?

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

With the exception of Kyle Long, who is expected to be back in Week 7, the Chiefs have all of their most important pieces intact going into the game. Other players with injury issues include Chris Finke, Willie Gay Jr. and Malik Herring. Needless to say, the Ravens are looking at the Chiefs with jealousy when it comes to injuries.

Baltimore Ravens

According to CBS Sports, the team will be without Derek Wolfe, Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and JK Dobbins on Sunday. The Ravens may also be without Ronnie Stanley, Devin Duvernay, Marquise Brown, Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Daelin Hayes and Donte Sylencieux. These players are listed as "questionable." Essentially, the injury report reads like a roster.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorenson | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Ty'Son Williams | WR - Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Ronnie Stanley, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva

DL - Broderick Washington, Brandon Williams, Valais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett | S - Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar