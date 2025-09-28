Chiefs vs. Ravens prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 4 feat. Xavier Worthy, Mark Andrews, and more

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season features one of the best games of the year between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. It's alwasy a highly anticipated matchup when these two elite teams face off and this one should be no different. Here's how thing could play out between these Super Bowl hopefuls, as well as some fantasy picks.

Ad

Week 4 Chiefs vs Ravens prediction

Chiefs vs Ravens

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will meet again in Week 4 of the 2025 season in what has essentially become an annual rivalry game between AFC elites. Patrick Mahomes has gotten the better of Lamar Jackson in this series, owning a 4-1 head-to-head record so far.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mahomes' offense has struggled a bit to open this year, but the Chiefs are expected to get Xavier Worthy back in their lineup. They have been unable to consistently produce big plays, which is exactly where the rising wide receiver can help them. Don't be surprised if the Chiefs find a way to upset the Ravens this week, especially with the game being played in Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs 24 - Ravens 23

Ad

Chiefs vs Ravens Week 4 fantasy outlook

Week 4 fantasy outlook

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Ad

Xavier Worthy is expected to make his return for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 after suffering an injury in their first game of the season. Their offense has struggled this year, so getting the explosive wide receiver back in their lineup could be just what they need to get back on track. He finished as the overall WR33 as the primary passing target and should resume that role, at least until Rashee Rice returns as well.

Ad

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry got off to an excellent start to the 2025 season, finishing as the weekly RB1 in their first game. He has been uncharacteristically quiet since then, totaling just 73 rushing yards across the past two weeks. He should still be a focal point of the Baltimore Ravens' offense, making him a solid fantasy pick, despite playing against a tough Cheifs defense.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews got off to a dangerously slow start to the season, totaling just two receptions for seven yards across his first two games. He appears to have bounced back in a mjaor way last week, finishing as the weekly TE2 with six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. This makes him an attractive fantasy target, despite Isaiah Likely making his return to the lineup this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.