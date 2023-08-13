The Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints will square off in Week 1 of the preseason on Sunday, August 12, in New Orleans.

KC will begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions as they just won their second Super Bowl in a five-year span. Patrick Mahomes is looking to build off his second MVP season and perhaps chase Tom Brady's legacy.

The Saints will look to return to the playoffs under veteran quarterback Derek Carr in his first year in the NFC South. They tied for second place last season with a 7-10 record and are anticipating the return of All-Pro wide receiver, Michael Thomas.

Some players to look out for in today's action include Chiefs WR Justyn Ross, Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu, Saints RB Kendre Mille, and Saints QB Jake Haener.

Preseason betting can be tricky and tough to predict, and the home teams are usually the favorite.

It's no different in this case as the home team Saints will enter the game as one-point favorites. The over/under for points scored is currently 37.5 points. Moneyline for the Chiefs is currently at +110 while the Saints are at -130.

Is Patrick Mahomes playing today?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believes in playing his starters during preseason. Per Reid, starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the starters will play for roughly a quarter today.

Reid wants his players to be fresh for the regular season and what better way than to have them play a few series in some preseason games?

However, a number of starters have been ruled out for KC. These include RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Kadrius Toney, and CB L'Jarius Snead.

The Saints, like the Chiefs, are also expected to play their starters and Derek Carr will get his first action as a member of the Saints today.

How to watch Chiefs vs Saints

Fans can watch Sunday's game at 1:00 PM ET multiple ways. Here's how to watch the game:

Venue: Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Time: Sunday, August 13, 1:00 PM ET.

TV Channel: KSHB (Kansas City), WVUE (New Orleans), NFL Network (National).

Streaming options: NFL+.

