Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Chiefs and Steelers:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Nick Bolton LB Not Injury-Related Questionable Travis Kelce TE Not Injury-Related Questionable Lucas Niang OL Not Injury-Related Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Buddy Johnson LB Foot Out Pat Freiermuth DE Concussion Out Chris Wormley DL Groin Out

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edward-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CB - Chavarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill | K - Elliot Fry | P - Johnny Townsend

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud | | TE - Zach Gentry | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

DL - Carlos Davis, Henry Mondeaux, Cameron Heyward | LB - T. J. Watt, Ullysees Gilbert III, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Corliss Waitman

