×
Create
Notifications

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Param Nagda
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 26, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Preview

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Chiefs and Steelers:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Nick BoltonLBNot Injury-RelatedQuestionable
Travis KelceTENot Injury-RelatedQuestionable
Lucas NiangOLNot Injury-RelatedQuestionable

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Buddy JohnsonLBFootOut
Pat FreiermuthDEConcussionOut
Chris WormleyDLGroinOut

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edward-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CB - Chavarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill | K - Elliot Fry | P - Johnny Townsend

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud | | TE - Zach Gentry | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor

Also ReadArticle Continues below

DL - Carlos Davis, Henry Mondeaux, Cameron Heyward | LB - T. J. Watt, Ullysees Gilbert III, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Corliss Waitman

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी