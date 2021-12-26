Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Chiefs and Steelers:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Kansas City Chiefs injury report
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers starting lineup
Kansas City Chiefs
QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edward-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang
DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CB - Chavarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S - Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill | K - Elliot Fry | P - Johnny Townsend
Pittsburgh Steelers
QB - Ben Roethlisberger | RB - Najee Harris | WR - Chase Claypool, Dionate Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud | | TE - Zach Gentry | OL - Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Chukwuma Okorafor
DL - Carlos Davis, Henry Mondeaux, Cameron Heyward | LB - T. J. Watt, Ullysees Gilbert III, Joe Schobert, Alex Highsmith | CB - Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton | S - Terrell Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick | K - Chris Boswell | P - Corliss Waitman