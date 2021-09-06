Chiefs schedule 2021: Win-loss record prediction heading into the new season

The Kansas City Chiefs are a popular pick to make it to the Super Bowl this season. Patrick Mahomes is coming off an MVP-caliber season. The offensive line has been entirely rebuilt and is one of the NFL's strongest on paper. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are looking to replicate their first-team All-Pro selections.

Their defense is their biggest concern at the moment. Their second-best pass rusher, Frank Clark, is facing a suspension. Starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was put on IR and will miss the first three games. Here's the Chiefs' projected win-loss record accompanied by scores.

NFL: "You're looking at a suspension even if he avoids jail."@caplannfl joined @FerrallonGrid and discussed how Frank Clark's legal issues could impact the Kansas City Chiefs...#ChiefsKingdom #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/wKhoFtfzwy — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) July 9, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs win-loss prediction

Week 1: vs Cleveland Browns

In week one, the Chiefs defense will be put to the test against Nick Chubb. The Chiefs' run defense will be worrisome in the first three weeks without Gay Jr. Chubb will be unstoppable all season and hard for the Chiefs to stop. The Cleveland Browns will look to make a statement in week one.

Prediction: Chiefs 28 - Browns 31

Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens present the same challenge as the Browns in the running game. But they won't be as effective without J.K. Dobbins. Marlon Humphrey presents a challenge for Tyreke Hill. But the depth of the Chiefs' weapons is a lot to overcome.

Prediction: Chiefs 20 - Ravens 14

Week 3: vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs' first divisional game of the year has the chance to be compelling. Mahomes and Justin Herbert could both ball out at Arrowhead Stadium. Homefield advantage gives the Chiefs an edge over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prediction: Chiefs 34 - Chargers 28

Week 4: at Philadelphia Eagles

This could be the most winnable game on the Chiefs' schedule. Clyde Edwards-Helaire might have his best week of the season this week. He's going against a Philadelphia Eagles run defense that finished 22nd in yards allowed in 2020. It'll be another great first month of the season for Mahomes.

Prediction: Chiefs 24 - Eagles 10

We're EIGHT DAYS (!!) from Week 1, and as Patrick Mahomes enters his fourth year as QB1, it's worth remembering that nobody gets off to a better start.



Mahomes is 10-0 in the month of September during his career, throwing 32 TDs without an INT 🤯#Staturday pic.twitter.com/lhhiEwJ7uA — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 4, 2021

Week 5: vs Buffalo Bills

Week 5 could be the battle of the two NFL MVP frontrunners in 2021. Being at home should give the Chiefs a slight edge. But the Buffalo Bills' secondary should do a good job covering Hill and Kelce. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are among the top safety tandems in the NFL. Allen could have a strong game against the Chiefs' secondary.

Prediction: Chiefs 14 - Bills 30

Week 6: at Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team's premier defense could sack Mahomes multiple times. This game could be low-scoring and have the feel of old-fashioned football.

Prediction: Chiefs 17 - Washington 14

Week 7: at Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry could have a field day with the Chiefs' run defense. Julio Jones and AJ Brown made it hard for every NFL team to prepare. The Tennessee Titans' offense might be one of the highest-scoring in the NFL.

Prediction: Chiefs 24 - Titans 34

Week 8: vs New York Giants

The New York Giants will rely heavily on Saquon Barkley for this game. The problem is the Chiefs make it hard for opponents to run the ball when they score a ton of points. In this game, they could do that against the Giants' defense.

Prediction: Chiefs 27 - Giants 14

Week 9: vs Green Bay Packers

This game doesn't figure to have much defense involved. Jaire Alexander is capable of locking down Hill. But Travis Kelce is difficult to cover. It won't be an easy game for the Green Bay Packers linebackers. Aaron Rodgers could have a vintage Rodgers performance.

Prediction: Chiefs 38 - Packers 35

Week 10: at Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders defense should improve in 2021 and show up to play. Their influx of talent makes them unpredictable. The Raiders can certainly keep it close. But their young wide receivers just aren't at the level of the Chiefs yet.

Prediction: Chiefs 21 - Raiders 17

Week 11: vs Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' offense matches up well against the Chiefs. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are positioned for a breakout 2021 season. Chris Jones against the Cowboys' offensive line will be fascinating to watch. The game will be close and an offensive shootout.

Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Cowboys 30

Week 12: Bye Week

Week 13: vs Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have a top-five defense ahead of 2021. Their secondary is loaded and could stop the Chiefs from scoring too much. But if Teddy Bridgewater struggles to finish scoring drives, the Broncos will have a hard time keeping up.

Prediction: Chiefs 21 - Broncos 14

Week 14: vs Las Vegas Raiders

In their second matchup, the Raiders can use what they learned about the Chiefs in their first game. If the Raiders are healthy, their defense should click by this point under Gus Bradley. Derek Carr is underrated and might have his best season in the NFL this year.

Prediction: Chiefs 20 - Raiders 27

Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers

Like the Raiders, health will be critical for this team come week 15. They could learn from their mistakes and do what the Raiders did. Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler are a dangerous duo and can take advantage of the Chiefs' back seven.

Prediction: Chiefs 28 - Chargers 31

Week 16: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Piitsburgh Steelers' defense should remain elite despite roster turnovers. The big question will be whether Ben Roethlisberger can keep up with Mahomes. Najee Harris will be hard to defend. But Kelce can exploit the middle of the Steelers' defense, which could be what wins them the game.

Prediction: Chiefs 24 - Steelers 20

Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 gives the Chiefs a chance to rebound. The Cincinnati Bengals offense will depend on how well Joe Burrow is protected. This is a game Chris Jones could go off in. The Bengals defense added a lot of players from last year and should put up a fight. But the Chiefs will look to remind the league just who they are.

Prediction: Chiefs 34 - Bengals 21

Week 18: at Broncos

In the regular-season finale, the Chiefs could find themselves playing for a bye. The Broncos' defense will do its best to bend and not break. But the Chiefs would have too much to play for to lose if they were playing for a bye.

Prediction: Chiefs 28 - Broncos 14

Kansas city Chiefs record prediction: 12-5

The Chiefs will finish 2021 with a 12-5 record. This should earn them one of the top two seeds in the playoffs. To conclude this prediction, the Chiefs will lose to the Packers in the Super Bowl.

Edited by Samuel Green