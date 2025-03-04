Chris Godwin Landing Spots: 5 teams that should target WR in 2025 NFL free agency ft. New York Jets

Chris Godwin is arguably one of the most underappreciated wide receivers in recent NFL history. He has spent his entire career so far in Mike Evans' shadow at Tampa Bay, but that does not mean he has been a bad player. He is well-accomplished for a clear-cut WR2:

Ad

Super Bowl LV champion

All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2019

Four seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, including three consecutive between 2021 and 2023

But with him entering free agency next week and Trey Palmer, Ryan Miller and Jalen McMillan slowly emerging as the Buccaneers' potential wideout trio of the future, there is the lingering sense that he may leave for a more prominent role elsewhere.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In that case, here's a closer look at five teams who should consider signing him.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

5 teams that should consider signing Chris Godwin in 2025 NFL free agency

#5. Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

AJ Brown's ghost continues to haunt the Tennessee Titans. Ever since Jon Robinson set himself up to be fired by foolishly trading his then-top pass-catcher to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, the franchise has been struggling to find the three-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler's production.

Ad

Treylon Burks has become a bust. DeAndre Hopkins managed a thousand-yarder in his 2023 debut but was sent to Kansas City in the middle of 2024. And Tyler Boyd will be a free agent.

That leaves only Calvin Ridley, himself coming off a thousand-yarder. He needs help. Godwin can provide that.

#4. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rans will ditch Cooper Kupp soon, whether it be via trade or release. But with DeMarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell entering free agency, that will leave Matthew Stafford, who reaffirmed his future in Inglewood by restructuring his contract, short on weapons.

Ad

Fortunately for them, Chris Godwin is available. While he does not have Puka Nacus's superstar potential, he does boast a perfectly complementary "grind-it" mantra.

#3. New England Patriots

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Ever since Julian Edelman in 2019, none of the New England Patriots' wide receivers have hit at least 1,000 yards. Jakobi Meyers had the potential to be the next one to do, but he left for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 and got his thousand-yarder the next year despite a notoriously weak quarterback room.

Ad

And speaking of quarterbacks, Drake Maye desperately needs some deep threats. Unofficial GM Eliot Wolf had terribly whiffed on getting Brandon Aiyuk to ditch the San Francisco 49ers; now he might see the recently-tagged Tee Higgins spurn the sophomore in favor of remaining with Joe Burrow at the Cincinnati Bengals.

There has to be a fallback plan, and Godwin makes the most sense. He wants to be a WR1, and the Patriots can give it to him.

Ad

#2. New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Like the Patriots, the New Orleans Saints desperately need wide receivers. Parting ways with Michael Thomas before the 2024 season was already hard enough to stomach, but then they respectively lost Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to a meniscal injury and multiple concussions midway through.

Ad

As he enters his third year in the Big Easy, Derek Carr needs more and better aerial firepower. Perhaps luring a former rival like Chris Godwin should accomplish the objective.

#1. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - Source: Getty

The New York Jets' new head coach/general manager tandem of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have made it clear that they want to purge Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard from the roster. But the elimination of the "New York Packers", as well as that of tight end Tyler Conklin, will also have the unwanted side effect of stripping Garrett Wilson of receiving support.

Godwin is the perfect man to do it. Imagine those two, Breece Hall, and whichever pass-catching tight end Gang Green gets – whoever becomes the quarterback will have a strong cast to feed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.