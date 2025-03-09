Chris Jones sends 2-word message after Nick Bolton signs $45,000,000 contract extension

Kansas City Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones celebrated after the team reached a new agreement with Nick Bolton. The Chiefs were expected to part ways with several key players this offseason, but fans can erase Bolton from that list after he agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal to extend his tenure with the AFC West franchise.

Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the move, posting a two-word message to celebrate the linebacker staying with the team for at least three more years.

"Let’s gooooooo! 🤟🏾💪🏾," Jones tweeted on Sunday.

Bolton finished his four-year, $5.83 million rookie contract at the end of the 2024 season, and many thought he was more likely to leave the Chiefs than stay.

The front office is making moves to retain key players as they prepare to challenge for another championship. However, the task won’t be easy, with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles eager to repeat and contenders like the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills looking to dethrone the Chiefs.

Chris Jones' future was secured in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $158.75 million contract with the Chiefs, a year after his infamous holdout that lasted until Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Nick Bolton posted 106 tackles (73 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception during the 2024 season. He couldn’t do much against the Eagles during Super Bowl LIX, but the Chiefs view him as a key piece for the foreseeable future.

Travis Kelce discussed Nick Bolton, more Chiefs pending free agents' situations ahead of free agency

Travis Kelce has been a leader for the Chiefs on and off the field, and his voice holds significant weight within the front office. During Wednesday’s episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce shared his expectations for free agency.

"I mean, we gotta get some pieces," he said. "I think 100%, this offseason, we're stuck kind of trying to juggle some contract negotiations and losing some key pieces."

"And, I mean, that hurts. You know, we got a lot of guys that we rely on big time — guys we've relied on in the past that have helped us win Super Bowls — who are now in contract negotiations."

The Chiefs have already signed Hollywood Brown and re-signed Nick Bolton, while the futures of DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Reid, Kareem Hunt and JuJu Smith-Schuster remain uncertain.

