Chris Olave fantasy outlook: Should you draft Saints WR in 2023?

Chris Olave is going to be a top selection for wide receiver in fantasy football. He's not going to be drafted as highly as Tyreek Hill or Cooper Kupp, but he is firmly in that next tier. Many fantasy managers will end up with Olave as their top wide receiver.

Olave was very dependable last season and figures to once again be so. Given where's expected to be drafted, is he a player you should target, or one you should try to avoid?

Chris Olave's fantasy outlook in 2023

Chris Olave is going off the board in a lot of second rounds, and at latest the third. Once the first batch of elite wide receivers go, the New Orleans Saints star starts to look really good. His current ADP is about 26th overall.

Chris Olave could be a fantasy star this year

The receiver put up good numbers in 2022 with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton throwing him the ball. Derek Carr isn't an elite option, but he's a marked improvement.

Furthermore, with a healthy Michael Thomas back and helping take some defense away from Olave, the second-year product should put up big numbers for your fantasy team.

There's very little risk that Thomas outdoes Olave. While the former does have a pedigree, he's been hurt for years and Olave has earned the WR1 role. Expect that to continue in 2023.

He's going behind the likes of Devonta Smith, DK Metcalf, Tee Higgins, and Jaylen Waddle, and he certainly has the chance to outperform them. Olave's upside is very high.

With Carr in town and Alvin Kamara suspended for the first portion of the season, the Saints could be more pass-happy. That's great news for anyone considering Olave, as he has a chance to be a excellent selection.

Where should you draft Chris Olave in 2023?

Chris Olave is being drafted around the 26th pick, and he's going as the 12th wide receiver, give or take. Once you hit the middle of the second round, the wide receiver is a safe choice. Anything beyond that would be considered a surprising fall, so draft him if that occurs.

Once the top echelon of wide receivers (Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Garrett Wilson) go off the board, you can genuinely start to consider Olave over some of the others that are available, too.

