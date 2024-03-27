Christian Jones scouting report: Exploring the Texas OT's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top 1,000 national recruits back in 2018, Christian Jones didn’t see any action his first year in Austin and then was largely limited to special teams the following season. From that point, he started all 48 games he’s been available for since being inserted in 2020, flipping between right, left and then right tackle again.

Details: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds; RS SR.

Breaking down Christian Jones' scouting report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian Jones #OL35 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Strengths

Run-blocking

Christian Jones showcases tremendous leg drive and a finishing mindset in the run game.

Is regularly able to turn his shoulders and the edge defender’s butt toward the sideline to blow open the front-side.

Has a real knack for creating the initial momentum on D-linemen by burying his far hand underneath their armpit and then churning the legs to force them into re-setting their base, if they want to anchor.

Christian Jones creates plenty of lateral displacement by arriving on an angle against interior defenders on combos.

Blows open some massive cutback lanes against D-linemen trying to crash through the B-gap on the backside of zone concepts.

Understands when he can treat the backside of GF counter like a rollout protection basically, where he just makes sure to force edge defenders to go around him.

Consistently takes advantageous angles to shield bodies in the defensive backfield on longer-developing plays.

Absolutely engulfs linebackers when he catches them without time or room to evade him properly.

Pass-protection

Times up when he jumps at and actively widens the arc of guys trying to get around him with speed.

Christian Jones packs an effective two-handed strike to take charge of edge rushers.

Has enough junk in the trunk and core strength to brace against power and hunker down after defenders are able to initiate the first meaningful contact, finding anchor points to great effect.

Brings the strong hands to take control against bigger bodies on the D-line and gives his quarterback plenty of space to step into throws, even as he has to slide in front of guys having a more direct path up the B-gap.

Almost instantly transfers information from his head to his feet, beautifully countering cross-face moves and counter spins.

Patient in his approach against delayed rushers, wide loopers and even slot blitzers to not lunge into contact.

Generally does well to sort out pressure looks, is quick to toggle his eyes if the end drops out and is disciplined with taking the biggest threat.

Has decreased the sacks and total pressures he’s surrendered each of the past four seasons, down to just one sack and ten additional pressures in 2023.

Weaknesses

Aggressive B-gap defenders are able to beat Christian Jones up the field at times when he does establish the play-side foot quickly enough.

Lacks the quick-twitch reactionary skills to adjust his assignments in the run game on the fly, such as a linebacker on a blitz becoming the most imminent threat.

Doesn’t have the speed or ability to father himself in space to where you want him to execute a bunch of long pulls or feature him as a lead-blocker out to the perimeter.

His hands in the passing game are regularly high around the shoulder pads, instead of fit inside the chest of rushers.

Tends to lean into and at times hug rushers too much late into the play clock.

Christian Jones' 2024 NFL Draft projection

Christian Jones #OL35 of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine

Christian Jones is a name that wasn’t really on my radar as we entered this draft cycle. I knew Texas had what will likely be one of the highest-drafted left tackles next year on the roster and you don’t see a ton of sixth-year seniors have the upside scouts typically covet.

However, when I saw how strong this guy was, and how active he was with his hands and lower body to counter-rush maneuvers throughout Senior Bowl week, I immediately dove into his film and saw a lot of the same qualities.

Now, I didn’t see the quickness I might’ve expected given that this guy used to play soccer at nearly 300 pounds, but there weren’t a ton of ups and downs, compared to many of the other more developmental types in this range.

I don’t see the athletic traits to turn himself into a Pro Bowler one day, but the baseline is plenty good to be a starter on the right side, or at worst one of the better swing tackles across the league for several years, who may see the field regularly anyway.

Christian Jones Grade: Early third round.

You might like other OT scouting reports: Amarius Mims; Taliese Fuaga; Joe Alt; J.C. Latham.