Christian Kirksey career earnings: How much has ex-Browns LB made in his NFL career?

Former Cleveland Browns star linebacker Christian Kirksey is set to ink a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Browns.

The iconic linebacker spent six impressive years with the Browns and will earn the honor alongside fellow Browns favorite Rashard Higgins.

The Browns announced the news on their website. The statement read:

"We are thrilled that Rashard and Christian wanted to come back and retire as Cleveland Browns. Both players impacted the field, but each made a lasting impression on the Cleveland community.

"It's a testament to who they are as individuals, and we are honored to have them retire as part of our Browns family."

How much did Christian Kirksey make in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Christian Kirksey made $37,484,908 during his 10-year NFL career. The Iowa product represented four franchises but spent the most time with the Browns.

Christian Kirksey earned $24,158,907 during his time with the Browns. He was one of the team's more reliable linebackers and earned multiple contracts with them.

However, following his departure from Cleveland, Kirksey became a journeyman. He featured for the Green Bay Packers and earned $6,175,975 during his one-year stint.

He later joined the Buffalo Bills, earning $7,088,226 during his two-year stint with them. Last but not least, his stint as a practice squad member earned him $61,800.

How did Christian Kirksey perform with the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns selected Kirksey in round three of the 2014 NFL season.

The Iowa product represented the Browns for six seasons and made 73 appearances. During that stint, Kirksey accumulated 463 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Furthermore, the gritty linebacker served as the Browns' captain in his final three seasons with the franchise. Kirksey wasn't just a star for the Browns; he was also well-regarded in the league. He finished among the NFL stat leaders in tackles in 2016 (third with 143) and 2017 (fourth with 138).

Aside from his efforts on the gridiron, Kirksey was a favorite in the Cleveland community due to his philanthropy. The Iowa alum was named the Browns 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and voted by the Cleveland media as the 2016 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award winner.

