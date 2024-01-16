Christian McCaffrey injury update: Latest on 49ers RB for Divisional Round showdown vs Packers 

Christian McCaffrey is in the midst of another stellar season with the San Francisco 49ers. The running back racked up 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries during the regular season.

The three-time Pro Bowler added 564 receiving yards on 67 receptions and caught seven touchdowns across 16 games to help San Francisco clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

However, McCaffrey has been nursing a calf injury heading into the 49ers' Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers. Fans are eager to know whether the running back will participate in the postseason matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per reports from Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Christian McCaffrey will take part in full practice during the San Francisco 49ers' training session on Tuesday. This is a big boost for Kyle Shanahan's team.

Expand Tweet

Christian McCaffrey injury status: What happened to 49ers RB?

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey injured his right calf in the third quarter of San Francisco's Week 17 clash against the Washington Commanders. He exited the game and received medical treatment on the sidelines but did not return as the 49ers recorded a rather comfortable 27-10 win.

Since the 49ers had already clinched the top seed in the conference, they gave McCaffrey a rest for the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. He did not practice during the week in the build-up to the game.

The 49ers automatically qualified for the Divisional Round thanks to their No. 1 seed and had a break during the Wild Card round, giving McCaffrey extra time to recover from his calf strain.

A two-week break seems to have given McCaffrey a window to make a strong recovery. As the running back returns to full practice with San Francisco on Tuesday, there are clear signs that he should be ready to go against the Packers.

NFL Playoffs: How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Divisional Round game?

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Divisional Round game will air nationally on FOX. Fans without cable access can livestream the playoff matchup on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Saturday, Jan. 20

: Saturday, Jan. 20 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV