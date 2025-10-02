Christian McCaffrey or Kyren Williams Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored

Christian McCaffrey and Kyren Williams both have seen their teams through thick and thin. McCaffrey is arguably working in a thin time while Williams is working in a thick time. However, with both teams at 3-1, it can be argued that both teams are doing quite well for themselves.

Of course, for fantasy managers, the only record that matters is the one that only gets updated after Monday Night Football at the end of the week. To get the correct one, it starts with a doozy of a choice between McCaffrey and Williams. Here's a look at both running backs and a recommendation.

Kyren Williams at Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Christian McCaffrey vs Kyren Williams: Who should you start?

Christian McCaffrey fantasy outlook for Week 5

Christian McCaffrey is the definition of an RB1. However, ironically, as the rest of his offense falls to questionable status or worse, the back with a long injury history is healthy. As such, he is in for a big day like usual, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool.

Christian McCaffrey vs Kyren Williams - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

McCaffrey is set to earn 90.5 rushing yards with a 50% chance of a touchdown. In terms of receptions, the back is also set to get on the board with six catches for 54.7 yards and a 30% chance of a touchdown.

Overall, he is worthy of starting without a second thought in most scenarios, but how does he stack up with Kyren Williams?

Kyren Williams fantasy outlook for Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams running back was put on red alert after the 2024 season in which he continued an increasing pattern of fumbling the football. Some worried that it might lead to a loss of carries or an outright benching this season. Thus far, he has fumbled once through four games.

He has continued to earn bellcow-level carries, which sets the stage for a productive night against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Williams is projected to earn 68.5 rushing yards with a 70% chance of a touchdown.

He's also expected to get on the board with 2.1 catches for 13 yards and a 10% chance of a touchdown.

Christian McCaffrey vs Kyren Williams final verdict

In some situations, the choice is blatantly obvious. In other situations, the choice is harder. This choice is easy according to projections, with Christian McCaffrey getting the nod. McCaffrey is projected to earn 25.4 points compared to Williams' 15.1 points.

The choice could give you a productive player's level of point difference. McCaffrey, who essentially has become the tip of the spear of Kyle Shanahan's offense as the team's overall unit finds itself underwater with injuries.

Mac Jones is expected to start in the contest, and as a backup quarterback, he will need to lean on the running game and check-downs if the 49ers are to win the game. This will serve as a boon for McCaffrey.

