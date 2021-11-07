Is Christian McCaffrey playing tonight against the Patriots in Week 9? 

Christian McCaffrey is back! The Carolina Panthers finally activated McCaffrey on Saturday after he missed a lot of time due to injury.

McCaffrey is the best player on the Panthers' roster, and he is the key weapon on offense. Panthers fans, Sam Darnold, and the coaches are pleased that McCaffrey is ready to return.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Christian McCaffrey activated from IR, team announces. He's missed the last five weeks with a hamstring issue. Panthers hopeful he can play.



McCaffrey may have some rust on his tires after missing so much time. Moreover, hamstring injuries are notoriously unpredictable. A significant workload could cause McCaffrey's hamstring to pop.

Matt Rhule and his coaches do not want to re-injure their star running back on his return.

Will McCaffrey play tonight against the Patriots?

Although McCaffrey is active for today's game, it remains to be seen if he will play. Coach Rhule offered his opinion on McCaffrey's return, and he is happy to take baby steps with his star player:

“If he practices on Wednesday and does well, then we’ll see how he is on Thursday and just kind of ramp him up toward the game. He hasn’t practiced yet, so there’s always a return-to-play component to it. But no one works harder than Christian McCaffrey. When he comes back, he’ll be in shape and ready to go. So hopefully we have him. We’ll know more as the week goes on.”

The Panthers' season has stumbled since McCaffrey hit the injury report with his hamstring injury. They won last week, and their rushing attack was vital.

The Panthers rushed for over 200 yards for a victory over the Falcons in Week 8.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is out for the rest of the game vs. the Texans with a hamstring injury. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is out for the rest of the game vs. the Texans with a hamstring injury. https://t.co/kZabDxl6Xn

Opposing head coach Bill Belichick dished out effusive praise for McCaffrey ahead of today's game:

“He’s a dynamic player. Christian is a very explosive guy. Anytime he touches the ball, it’s a potential touchdown, He’s an excellent receiver. He’s very good, obviously, on any type of catch-and-run plays. He can get vertical on the defense, coming out of the backfield or empty formations. He’s really just a threat to go all the way on any play; inside runs, outside runs, passes, screen passes, you name it."

How much action McCaffrey sees against the Patriots remains to be seen. The Panthers arguably worked him into the ground early in the season, which may have caused the injury.

Matt Rhule's Panthers are still in the mix for a wildcard spot in the NFC. They need to win, and they need McCaffrey on the field at full tilt.

The Panthers may ease him back into action.

