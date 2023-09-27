Christian Watson 40 time: Comparing Packers WR’s speed stats with Amon-Ra St. Brown

Despite having explosive speed, many NFL players would still fall short in a race against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. This demonstrates the second-year star's wicked paciness.

According to Next Gen Stats, Watson ran for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in December 2022 with a peak speed of 21.72 mph. In the past seven seasons, that sprint was the second-fastest for the team.

At the NFL Scouting Combine last year, Watson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. He had a 4.36-second sprint, a 38.5-inch vertical leap, and one of the longest broad jumps in Combine history—11 feet, 4 inches.

Compared to another NFL wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose 40-yard time was 4.51 seconds, Watson's time looks even more impressive. Amon-Ra St. Brown also had strong broad and vertical jumps of 39 inches and 10 feet 7 inches, respectively.

Christian Watson still appears to be the speedier player despite the fact that most comparisons are based on memory recall and each evaluator's personal assessment.

Christian Watson expected to return to action in Week 4

A hamstring injury has prevented Christian Watson from playing in any games thus far, but he has stated that he plans to make his season debut in Week 4, a Thursday night game at Lambeau Field versus the Detroit Lions.

Watson was injured before the season began. Information on the true location of where the injury happened is unknown, but it was sometime during a practice session in the lead-up to the season.

When pressed as to whether he plans to play against the Lions, Watson responded, "That's the plan," according to several sources.

Watson might very well play, but it doesn't guarantee the plan won't change before the game begins. Watson is not yet at an optimal fitness level, as he had certain restrictions throughout practice on Tuesday.

With the absences of Jordan Love and Watson, the Green Bay Packers have a 2-1 record so far. The offense underperformed in their most recent game, scoring 0 points against the New Orleans Saints in the first three quarters before bouncing back to win 18-17. If everything goes as planned, Love and Watson should be in action against the Lions on Thursday.