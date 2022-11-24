Christian Watson is a rookie wide receiver who plays for the Green Bay Packers. Watson was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was touted as the main weapon for Aaron Rodgers after the franchise lost Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in the offseason.

Watson's NFL debut was a bad omen, as the receiver dropped what would have been a long touchdown pass on the first offensive snap. However, over the last two games, Christian Watson has seen a veritable touchdown bonanza, reaching the endzone five times.

Christian Watson will be available for selection in Week 12 and it's almost a forgone conclusion that he will play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Watson is a stylistic mismatch against most defenders, with the rookie being 6'5" tall and among the fastest and most elusive from his draft class. As such, the Eagles must be on their A game if they are to limit Watson.

While Watson has seen the endzone five times, he hasn't seen as much of the ball as you might think. Those five TDs came from eight receptions and 14 total targets. This is something to be wary of. If Watson doesn't find the endzone, he is in danger of putting up a low score.

Given that the Eagles could put a lot of points on Green Bay in Week 12, the Packers will have to respond in kind. With Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard questionable and Romeo Doubs doubtful, Christian Watson is a must-start. His upside is just too big to ignore at this pivotal stage of the season and the Packers could be looking to him a lot in this match. Expect his touchdown rampage to continue.

Christian Watson's 2022 Stats

This season started off poorly but is becoming a great one for Christian Watson. He has performed admirably for someone playing in his first season and under the gaze of one of football's most demanding quarterbacks.

In Week 11, Watson was on fire, and he caught four passes for 48 yards on six targets against the Tennessee Titans. He snagged two Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes from 14 yards and eight yards respectively.

The North Dakota State University alum went from zero touchdowns to five touchdowns in a mere four days. The rookie wide receiver stud is starting to emerge as a top option for reigning league MVP Rodgers in the red zone.

The rookie wideout has recorded 18 receptions for 243 receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games so far this season. That's not bad for a rookie and Watson will be looking to finish the regular season strong. If he can continue to impress, he will cement his role in this developing offense for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes