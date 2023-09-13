Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

Christian Watson missed the first game of the season for the Green Bay Packers as the second-year receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Packers were able to beat the Chicago Bears 38-20 in Jordan Love's first game as the official starter for the franchise, but they need players like Watson to dominate this season.

With Watson projected as Love's number one receiver once he's healthy, check out his injury status for the second week:

Christan Watson's injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver wore a helmet and worked with the trainers in a rehab field adjacent to where the rest of the players were practicing. The Packers listed him as DNP (Did Not Participate) after the session.

Watson wasn't the only wide receiver in doubt for Week 1, as the Packers were also in danger of not having Romeo Doubs for the season debut. However, not only was Doubs dressed to play but he was also an effective player, with two touchdown catches.

Watson's hamstring injury is risky and Green Bay is doing the right thing sitting him until he's finally ready to play. But it can't be good to see your best receiver missing the start of such an important season.

What happened to Christian Watson?

It's unclear when the wide receiver suffered the hamstring injury, but he has been dealing with the situation for a couple of weeks and it's affecting the start of his season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur declined to specify when the injury happened. The fact that he did side work is a step towards a full recovery, but it's still maybe a week or two before he returns to the field.

When will Christian Watson return?

A realistic goal for his return could be Week 3, when the Green Bay Packers return home to take on the New Orleans Saints. Even though he might miss his second straight week, it's clear that Watson's injury isn't serious, as LaFleur said last week that they were hopeful he could play:

"We’ll give them the whole week and see where they’re at."

Christian Watson could be returning in the near future, and even if he's not returning this week, he will still play an important role for your fantasy team in 2023. Just be patient.