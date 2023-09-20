Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Fantasy Football Week 3

Christian Watson was supposed to be the top target in the new Green Bay Packers offense. He was a big player for them last year and was poised to make the leap to WR1 this season, but he has been injured. He hasn't played a single snap in the two regular season games, which the Packers have split. Is he coming back soon?

Is Christian Watson coming back?

Christian Watson injury update

Christian Watson has been questionable every week of the season. He was questionable before being ruled out for the Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears. The same happened for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Last week, Watson missed the first two days of practice. However, he was able to go in limited capacity for the Friday practice, which bodes well for his availability this week. As long as he's been practicing, he should be have a better chance at suiting up this week.

Whenever he does make it back into the lineup, he should be a viable fantasy option. In his place, Jayden Reed has done pretty well for Green Bay.

However, last year, Watson was the favorite for Jordan Love in the sparing playing time that the young quarterback received. In the absence of Aaron Rodgers, Love is now the starter and should send targets Watson's way if he's healthy.

The two hooked up for long touchdowns last year, so more of the same was expected this year. It hasn't happened yet, but fantasy managers should feel good about him when the wide receiver does finally get on the field.

What happened to Christian Watson?

Christian Watson missed time last season with a hamstring issue. The second-year wide receiver was hopeful to avoid any downtime this year, but he injured the same hamstring in the practices leading up to Week 1. He ultimately missed that game and the next.

The talented wide receiver has good burst, which is dependent on a strong hamstring. If it's hurt, even slightly, it hampers his game. He can't get down the field as well or run routes as crisp if he has this injury. For the first two weeks of the season, it wasn't even worth trotting him out there to try.

The second-year pro has shown flashes of potentially being a very good wide receiver some day, but he's been slowed by injuries. Hopefully, he can recover from this and put the Questionable or Out designation behind him and help the Packers return to the playoffs.

When will Christian Watson return?

Christian Watson is considered day-to-day at this point. While he does seem to have a good chance to play Sunday, he is still questionable. His status is still up in the air thanks to his hamstring injury.

There was a chance he could have played in the Week 2 loss, but he didn't. That means there's an even better chance he returns to action this week against the undefeated New Orleans Saints.

However, if the injury lingers, he will probably remain out and target a Week 4 return against the Detroit Lions. He's going to be week-to-week until he is declared healthy, but it's not expected that this injury will continue to keep him out for multiple weeks at a time.