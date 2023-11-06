Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 10 fantasy football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson's injury was one of the sore spots of the team's resounding victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers steamrolled the Rams and took full advantage of their home ground on Sunday night.

However, Watson left the field with less than five minutes to play, and his injury dampened the mood in Green Bay. In this piece, we will give you an update on Watson's injury, an analysis of what happened to him, and a possible return date for the second-year pass catcher. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Christian Watson's injury update

Christian Watson has had a nightmarish sophomore season in the NFL due to constant injury issues. The North Dakota State alum has only played in four games this season, and his woes continued in Week 9 against the Rams.

Watson left the contest in the fourth quarter with just under five minutes left to play. He took a hard hit but, thankfully, was able to head to the locker room without much assistance.

What happened to Christian Watson?

According to the Green Bay Packers, Watson suffered chest and back injuries and is being evaluated for a concussion. That came after the sophomore wideout hauled in a contested 37-yard reception on 3rd-and-12.

Upon catching the ball, Watson looked visibly shaken up, and he promptly made his way to the sideline. Due to the injury, Watson left the game with a mere two targets and that solitary 37-yard catch that resulted in the injury.

When will Christian Watson return?

Watson has yet to have the best of luck with injuries in his second year at the pros. Watson has played in just five games this season, and he hasn't looked himself in the slightest. Due to his limited action and Jordan Love's shaky play, Watson has amassed a stat line of 26 receptions, 213 receiving yards, and one touchdown all season long. These numbers pale in comparison to what he achieved in his rookie year.

We are still determining when Watson will return to the Gridiron. The North Dakota State University icon is just a few hours removed from the injury, and the Packers are yet to make an official announcement. However, if his injury involves a concussion, then he'll likely be ruled out for Week 10 due to being in concussion protocol.