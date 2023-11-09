Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 10 Fantasy Football

Christian Watson has flashed elite talent during his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers so far.

The issue is that he has been troubled by injuries, missing three games during his rookie season last year and already missing three more in 2023. He has also played through other injuries several times and has been held out of many practices along the way.

In his most recent game in Week 9, Watson was forced out early with a concussion, as well as injuries to his chest and back. His inability to complete the contest puts his potentially availability for Week 10 fantasy football lineups in jeopardy.

Christian Watson injury update

Christian Watson was diagnosed with multiple ailments following the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. This is obviously a legitimate cause for concern for him and his fantasy football managers.

Concussions can be particularly complicated because players need to pass all of the NFL's official protocols before being cleared to return to the football field.

While Watson's initial injury report following the game appeared toublesome, apparently he wasn't diagnosed with a concussion after all. He has already been cleared to resume practicing, as he did on Wednesday when the Packers held their first Week 10 session to begin preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Deepak Chona via his personal X account:

"Christian Watson reportedly not diagnosed w/ concussion. Low severity back/chest injuries typically don't cause absence. Lean towards playing Wk 10 near full strength."

This update is surely encouraging, especially considering he is already back on the practice field. However, managers should still monitor his progress during the week before plugging him back into fantasy lineups.

What happened to Christian Watson?

Watson was forced out of the Packers' Week 9 game against the Rams early to be evaluated for a potential concussion. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest and then it was later reported that he was also dealing with chest and back injuries as well.

When he was unable to return after being evaluated for a possible concussion, it was assumed that he was diagnosed with one. Apparently that wasn't the case as he was allowed to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

The Packers also left him off their first injury report for Week 10, another encouraging sign.

When will Chistian Watson return?

As he was able to fully participate in the Packers' first Week 10 practice, it would appear that Christian Watson has a solid chance of playing against the Steelers. He seems to have avoided any serious injuries after leaving his last game early, despite the alarming initial report of multiple injuries.

Fantasy football managers should still track Watson's progress throughout the week before placing into Week 10 lineups. Unless he suffers a setback, he should presumably be available, but his practice activity and official listing on the Packers' final injury report will confirm his status.

