Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Christian Watson has been on a recent hot streak in fantasy football during his second season with the Green Bay Packers. He has ranked among the top 10 wide receivers in each of the past two weeks and has also totaled four touchdowns in his past three games. His strong level of play is just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs, but a hamstring injury could change that.

Hamstring injuries have unfortunately been a common theme for Watson during his young career. He missed his first three games this season with a similar issue and injured his hamstring again in his most recent game. This puts his potential availability for Week 14 in serious jeopardy.

Christian Watson injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian Watson

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

During the second half of the Green Bay Packers' 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Christian Watson exited the game after suffering a hamstring injury on a noncontact play. Considering his extensive history of hamstring injuries, this is surely a concerning development for the young wide receiver.

"R hamstring strain. 5th strain since 2021. Likely to miss 1-2 weeks depending on severity," Dr. Jesse Morse, a Miami-based sports medicine specialist, tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Watson has reportedly suffered five strained hamstrings in the past two years. Despite this alarming trend, his listing on the official injury report, as well as his practice activity this week, should provide a potential timeline for his recovery.

What happened to Christian Watson?

In the second half against the Chiefs, Christian Watson injured his hamstring on a noncontact play. He was running with the ball in what appeared to be another explosive play until falling to the ground and immediately grabbing his hamstring. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated by the medical staff.

Before his early exit, Watson turned in his most productive performance of the year, setting season-highs with seven receptions and nine targets while also recording his first multi-touchdown game. His injury comes at an unfortunate time as he was heating up just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs.

When will Christian Watson return?

If Dr. Jesse Morse is accurate in his assessment, Watson is fortunately only expected to miss a game or two. Considering his extensive history of hamstring injuries, this is likely a favorable result for the Packers, as well as his fantasy football managers.

Despite the optimism about Watson's return, he is still unlikely to play in Week 14 against the New York Giants. In his absence, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are likely to receive additional targets in their passing game against a weak Giants passing defense.

Joe Mixon or Travis Etienne? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call for MNF