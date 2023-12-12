Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Christian Watson has been in and out of the lineup all season long. That's been true of his Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Jones, too. Watson suffered an injury in Week 13 and had to miss last week's contest. With fantasy playoffs officially here, managers have to know what they can do with him.

What's up with Christian Watson?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian Watson injury update

Christian Watson is once again suffering from a hamstring injury. In Week 13, he went down with it and was unable to return or suit up in Week 14. The star Packer has struggled to stay on the field with injury this season.

He is officially Questionable, though it doesn't look good for a return. He was also Questionable most of last week before being inactive, and he's not been able to practice very much lately.

Watson is a talented player who can score points for fantasy managers when he plays. The problem is that he doesn't play as much. That doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.

What happened to Christian Watson?

Late in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Christian Watson caught a pass and began to run for a first down. He had some space, but before the defenders got to him, he pulled up lame and went down on his own. He reached for the back of his leg.

Eventually leaving the field, he was fiagnosed with yet another hamstring injury. It's the fifth time he's injured it in three years, so he has had a terrible go. That doesn't bode well since it is a reinjury.

Expand Tweet

Fantasy doctor Jesse Morse detailed what happened with Watson and what he expects to take place. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, but it doesn't look good.

Watson missed last week's game against the New York Giants. That puts him in line for a potential return soon, but the timetable is still a bit up in the air at this point. He's been on and off the field this year already, having played in just nine games thus far.

When will Christian Watson come back?

As Morse mentioned above, Christian Watson's injury has an unknown severity. Given how it looked on the field, it's no surprise that he had to leave and was inactive on Monday night. That doesn't help with a timeline.

There's a chance the star wide receiver gets back on the field in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn't seem as likely. He's still Questionable and has had trouble recovering in the past.

Expand Tweet

That makes a return in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers much more likely. However, those depending on him for a potential playoff matchup that week should be warned: the Panthers, as inept as they have been all year, have been somewhat stout defensively, especially against the pass.

They've been one of the best fantasy defenses against opposing wide receivers, and that comes with having played against Mike Evans, Chris Olave, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and others.

A banged-up Watson with a bad matchup in the potential return in Week 16 is not ideal for anyone. If he can play in Week 15, then his overall outlook will improve. However, that may not be possible.