Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was unable to play against the Carolina Panthers last weekend after missing all three of last week's practices.

On Dec. 3 during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Watson sustained a hamstring injury. The receiver reported that his hamstring was feeling okay two weeks ago, but also mentioned that recuperation takes time:

"You'll experience extreme highs and lows in moods throughout time. I think I'm in the correct spot because it's been great for quite a few days now," he said.

Watson did not participate in the Packers' walk-through practice on the first day of practice this week, so fantasy managers and Green Bay supporters will be anxiously awaiting additional practice reports to acquire a better understanding of the receiver's availability status before a pivotal week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Given that hamstring strains are notorious for constantly returning, Green Bay is taking its time getting Watson back until he is fully recovered. In order to determine whether Watson has a chance to play in Week 17, fans may need to wait and watch what happens during the practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Although Watson is a quick and athletic offensive weapon, fans haven't seen him perform at his peak for an extended period due to injuries, that have compounded the frustrations he has experienced in his first two seasons in the league.

What happened to Christian Watson?

Due to a hamstring injury, Christian Watson missed the first three games of the season. After going down on a non-contact action while rushing with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3, the receiver sustained another hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. Since then, he has not returned to the field.

Watson has 28 catches and five scores this season after dealing with ailments during his rookie 2022 NFL season. Following his exclusion from the starting lineup in Week 16's game against the Carolina Panthers, he has now missed six games this season.

When will Christian Watson return?

Watson has not been able to practice at all since sustaining his latest hamstring injury. He did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, continuing his identical non-participation start to his fourth week.

Although Watson hasn't been placed on the injured reserve list by the Packers as of yet, his absences raise questions about whether or not he will be available for the remainder of the season.

However, Christian Watson cannot be ruled out for Week 17 at this point in the week. He could be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night if he can practice on Thursday or Friday.