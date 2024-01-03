Christian Watson injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 18 Fantasy Football

Christian Watson has been one of the most explosive young wide receivers in the NFL during his career so far. He has also demonstrated a ton of fantasy football upside with several massive performances. In his two most recent games, he finished among the top 10 weekly wide receivers in both, totaling three touchdowns.

The issue with Watson is that he has struggled to stay healthy, particularly with a lingering hamstring injury. The ailment has already forced him to miss seven games this season, including each of the past four weeks. This makes him questionable to play in Week 18 for the final contest of the 2023 NFL season, which includes the fantasy football championships.

Christian Watson injury update

Christian Watson

Since suffering another hamstring injury in Week 13, Christian Watson has missed each of the past four games for the Green Bay Packers. He also hasn't been able to practice at all during that time.

The Packers have a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears where a win clinches a spot in the NFL Playoffs. They will thus be hoping to get their star wide receiver back.

While he should still be considered questionable at best, the Packers recently received encouraging news on Watson's potential availability this week. He was finally able to return to practice on Wednesday for their first official Week 18 session. This gives him a decent chance to return this week as long as he can avoid another setback with his hamstring.

What happened to Christian Watson?

Watson opened the 2023 season by missing each of the Packers' first three games to recover from a hamstring injury. This has unfortuately been a theme of his young career so far, as he also missed time during his rookie season last year. He finally made his return in Week 4 and was able to remain on the football field for the next 10 weeks.

In his most recent game in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Watson suffered another setback with his hamstring after his best performance of the season.

He set season-highs with seven receptions and nine targets while recording his first multi-touchdown game. However, Watson tweaked his hamstring in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, falling to the ground on a rushing play when he wasn't contacted. He has been unable to play or practice since then.

When will Christian Watson return?

The fact that Watson was finally able to return to the practice field for the Packers on Wednesday gives him a shot at playing in Week 18 against the Bears. He is considered questionable for now as the team will likely need to see how he progresses throughout the week before making a decision on his availability.

If he is unable to play in Week 18, his next chance to get back into a game could possibly come during the NFL Playoffs. If the Packers beat the Bears, they will clinch a Wild Card spot. However, if they fail to punch their ticket to the postseason and Watson is unable to play this week, he will have to wait until next season for another opportunity to suit up for Green Bay.